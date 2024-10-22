Kashmir terror attack: ADGP reviews operational preparedness of Jammu region

Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain on Tuesday evening reviewed the operational preparedness of security agencies in the Jammu region, urging them to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing any unforeseen challenges.

In the backdrop of killing of seven persons in a terror attack in Ganderbal district, ADGP Jain chaired a high-level security meeting to assess the operational preparedness. He discussed the strategic mobilisation of forces and the strengthening of the security grid by identifying operational security gaps.

He also called for ensuring force mobilisation and coordination among the various security forces deployed in the region, particularly in the wake of the recent attack on construction workers in the Kashmir valley.

"The meeting's agenda primarily focused on developing comprehensive strategies aimed at ensuring coordination and communication with other law enforcement and security agencies for better intelligence sharing and joint operations," a police spokesperson said.

The meeting also discussed the strategic mobilisation of forces, strengthening the security grid by addressing operational security gaps and designing solutions that prioritise dynamic and community policing. It emphasised enhancing the police-public relationship to foster a safer environment, she added.

The meeting aimed to further strengthen the security landscape by addressing any logistical and operational challenges that might arise during deployments.

Senior officers from the paramilitary forces and other related agencies provided insights and discussed the intricacies involved in the process, she added.

ADGP Jain emphasised the importance of synergy in the action plans of various forces and stressed approaches based on thorough security analysis and actionable intelligence.

He also highlighted the need for seamless and smooth coordination between districts and agencies.

The ADGP urged all officers to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing unforeseen challenges. A comprehensive action plan with clear responsibilities was assigned to the respective agencies. PTI AB KSS KSS