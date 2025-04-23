Kashmir terror attack: High alert sounded in Bihar ahead of PM Modi's visit

Patna, Apr 23 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bihar on Thursday, a high alert was sounded across Bihar following the terror attack in Kashmir, a top police officer said here.

All district police and several other wings of the Bihar Police have been directed to maintain an "extraordinary" vigil by intensifying patrolling and search operations, Director General of Police (DGP), Vinay Kumar, said.

"Following Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam, a high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar. The security has already been heightened following the Prime Minister's visit to Madhubani on Thursday," Kumar told PTI on Wednesday.

The DGP also said that security around vital institutions and tourist attractions in Rajgir, Bodhgaya, Patna and several other places has also been enhanced as a precautionary measure.

"Security has been heightened at all places where the footfall of tourists is high, like Mahabodhi Temple Complex in Bodh Gaya, Viswa Shanti Stupa in Rajgir, Mahavir Temple and Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji in Patna," he said.

Security has also been heightened at all airports in the state, the DGP said.

Alert has also been sounded in border districts of Bihar and areas close to Nepal, he said.

"Senior police officials of the bordering districts and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are jointly conducting patrolling and search operations. The state shares a long, porous boundary with Nepal, which has been often used by infiltrators from other countries to sneak into the Indian territory. Officials of SSB are also maintaining high vigil at their posts along the border districts of Bihar", Kumar said.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists. The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals. PTI PKD NN