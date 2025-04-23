Kashmir terror attack: Members of two bereaved families await return of mortal remains

Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) Bereaved family members of the two Kolkata men killed in the terror attack near Kashmir's Pahalgam are waiting for the return of their mortal remains.

Samir Guha of Behala and Bitan Adhikari of Baishnabghata were among the 26 people, mostly tourists, who were killed in the terror attack at Baisaran meadow in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas visited the residence of Adhikari on Wednesday morning and spoke to his brother and other relatives.

"I have learnt that the authorities in Kashmir said that postmortem examination of his body will be conducted on Thursday morning before being flown to Kolkata," Biswas said.

Adhikari, who works in the United States, came home on a holiday and was visiting Kashmir with his wife Sohini and their child, he said.

Biswas said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has spoken to Sohini over phone and is keeping stock of the situation round the clock.

He said that they were scheduled to return to Kolkata on April 24.

The distraught family members of Guha, who resided at Sakherbazar in Behala, said that they were awaiting the return of the mortal remains of the deceased. PTI AMR NN