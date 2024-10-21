Kashmir terror attack: Neighbouring country frustrated due to peaceful polls in J&K, says LG Sinha

Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday blamed Pakistan for recent attacks saying that they are frustrated by the successful and peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and people expressing their faith in democracy.

Advertisment

LG Sinha said that security forces and the police have been given instructions and full freedom to track down and eliminate the perpetrators.

"The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted successfully and peacefully. The people expressed their faith in democracy and gave a befitting reply to these forces. Naturally, our neighbouring country (Pakistan) is very disturbed and frustrated by this, and is engaging in such cowardly acts through its elements here," Sinha told PTI in an interview at Raj Bhawan.

He reiterated that security forces have been given full freedom to act and eliminate these elements. "I want to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the country, that we will soon track down these elements and punish them severely," he said.

Advertisment

Calling the incident "unfortunate," Sinha noted that the work on the Z Morh tunnel was nearly complete. "A doctor, some employees, and labourers working there tragically lost their lives. Just as the work was nearing completion, this condemnable incident took place. The DGP, Additional DGP Law and Order, and IG reached the spot to assess the situation. I visited SKIMS hospital in the morning to check on the injured. By God's grace, everyone is stable," he added.

Regarding assistance for the victims, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the value of life cannot be measured in money.

"Action has already been initiated for those who lost their lives. I have also spoken with the company constructing the Z Morh tunnel. The company will provide Rs 15 lakh to each victim's family, and regular employees will receive insurance compensation as well," he said.

Advertisment

LG Sinha also stated that arrangements are being made to provide jobs to the families of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir who were victims of the attack.

Asked whether Pakistan and terrorists are attempting to escalate terrorism following the government formation, he said, "I don’t think there is any connection between government formation and this. This incident is extremely unfortunate." Sinha further stated that the world is aware that the neighbouring country is engaging in such acts out of frustration, but emphasised that the security forces will respond appropriately and take necessary action.

When questioned about the resurgence of targeted and selective killings and the government's policy to address it, he said, "Initially, Jammu and Kashmir was a matter of concern, especially in 2020. Security forces conducted a 360-degree operation and neutralized the commanders of various organizations. Local recruitment is at its lowest in the last 25 years." He also mentioned that the TRF (The Resistance Front) has claimed responsibility for this incident, as they have done before. "Essentially, two organizations operate under different names and commit these acts. But our security forces and intelligence agencies are fully aware of them," he said. PTI AB HIG