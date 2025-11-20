National

SIA raids Kashmir Times office over alleged anti-national activities

NewsDrum Desk
Kashmir Times

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the Kashmir Times here on Thursday for allegedly promoting activities against the country.

An official said that a case has been registered against the newspaper for "glorification of activities inimical to the interests of the country."

SIA sleuths conducted a thorough search of the newspaper's premises and computers, the official said.

The case has been registered against the publication and its promoters, and they are likely to be questioned.

