Kashmir top cop asks officials to take proactive measures to strengthen security grid in valley

Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Kashmir's top cop on Tuesday directed officials to take proactive measures to strengthen the security grid in the valley.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

He said the meeting was attended by senior officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police, central armed police forces, Army, and Intelligence agencies.

During the meeting, Birdi reviewed the prevailing security scenario and emphasized proactive measures to strengthen the security grid.

He directed officers to intensify patrolling, enhance night checking at vulnerable points, and ensure real-time intelligence sharing for coordinated operations to prevent any potential threats.

Stressing the importance of sustained vigilance and area domination, IGP Kashmir urged officers to maintain robust inter-agency coordination and chalk out effective strategies to tackle emerging security challenges.

The spokesperson said the meeting concluded with a collective resolve to enhance vigilance, strengthen coordination, and ensure effective implementation of security measures to maintain peace and public order across the Valley. PTI MIJ ZMN