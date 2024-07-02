Kashmir Tourism Department bans entry of school buses in Gulmarg on weekends

Srinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) The Kashmir Tourism Department on Tuesday banned the entry of school buses in the tourist resort of Gulmarg on weekends as part of regulatory measures to manage a heavy rush of visitors.

In an advisory, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, said in view of the heavy rush of locals and tourists to Gulmarg on weekends, it has become unavoidable to enforce regulatory measures.

"Therefore, the heads of private/government schools of Kashmir Division are advised to plan their excursions on week days and not on weekends (Saturday or Sunday) for their own convenience and that of the local authorities," the advisory read.

The officer advised the schools to apply for prior permission of the development authority on its email gulmarggda@gmail.com or phone number 9622500725 at least one week before the excursion.

The advisory asked the schools to mention details, including the total number of buses, the number of students, and the mobile number of incharge teachers/staff.

"No school buses will be allowed to enter Gulmarg without prior permission of the development authority," the advisory said.

It also advised the schools to limit the number of buses to less than four per school "as huge fleet of buses leads to traffic jam and congestion due to limited parking space in Gulmarg".

Moreover, the children and accompanying staff shall be sensitised that Gulmarg is an eco-fragile zone and littering/use of plastic and polythene here is a punishable offence, the advisory read. PTI SSB MNK MNK