Kashmir tourism department holds Christmas celebration at Gulmarg St Mary's Church

Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) The Kashmir tourism department on Tuesday organised Christmas celebrations at the iconic St Mary's Church at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg.

The church, nestled in the snow-clad mountains, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, drew tourists and locals during the celebrations, an official spokesman said.

The serene and vibrant atmosphere not only offered a unique cultural experience but also set the stage for the winter carnival in the region, he said. PTI SSB VN VN