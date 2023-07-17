Kashmir University PRO among 3 employees sacked for anti-national activities

New Delhi: In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir government has sacked the Kashmir University public relations officer, a police constable and a revenue department officer for allegedly working with Pakistan-based militant outfits, raising finances for them, and propagating their ideology, officials said on Monday.

The three employees have been identified as PRO Kashmir University, Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir, and J-K Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker.

The decision was announced by officials of the government, who cited their active support for terror outfits, provision of logistics to terrorists, propagation of terrorist ideology, raising of terror finances, and furtherance of the secessionist agenda as reasons for their termination.

The Jammu & Kashmir government invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to dismiss the individuals, alleging their involvement in secessionist activities. This article grants the President of India or the Governor the authority to dismiss government employees without granting them an opportunity to be heard if their participation in anti-national activities poses a threat to the country's integrity.

Officials said that "The government has invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three government employees after a thorough investigation, which clearly established their affiliation with Pakistan's ISI and terrorist organizations."

With this latest order of termination, the tally of government servants dismissed under this article has risen to 52. Over the past few years, the government has taken a firm stance against any government employee found to be associated with militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. Employees have been sternly warned against supporting or engaging in any anti-India activities.

It is worth noting that there have been instances where children of separatists or former militants have been appointed to temporary or permanent positions in government or semi-government departments. However, the government's recent actions demonstrate its commitment to addressing such matters with utmost seriousness and ensuring the integrity and security of the nation.