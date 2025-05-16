Kashmir University VC Nilofer Khan's tenure extended by 2 years

Srinagar, May 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday extended the tenure of Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Nilofer Khan by two years.

The LG, who is also the chancellor of the university, issued an order to the effect in exercise of powers vested in him under Section 12(5) of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969.

"I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby re-appoint Prof. Nilofer Khan as the Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir, for a period of two (02) years w.e.f. 19.05.2025, the date of completion of her existing term as the Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir," the order issued by Sinha said.

Khan became the first woman vice chancellor of the varsity when she was appointed earlier on May 19, 2022.