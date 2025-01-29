Kashmir ushers in New Year with special programmes across valley

Srinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Revellers ushered in the New Year in Kashmir with special programmes at the famous tourist spots across the valley.

Tourists and locals made a beeline to the tourist destinations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg to ring in 2026.

According to officials, tourists from across the country visited these destinations to enjoy the recent snowfall and these destinations witnessed a heavy rush of visitors.

The celebrations were also held near the historic Clock Tower at the Lal Chowk City centre.

Most of the hotels at these destinations were sold out.

The tourists expressed happiness over the weather and the celebrations.

"We have been here for three days. We had come to celebrate the New Year. We felt good and the snowfall has been a blessing," said a tourist from Haryana.

Another tourist described the experience as amazing.

"The celebrations were great, the atmosphere was very peaceful and amazing. We did not face any problems. This is the best location, it is better than Manali," he said.

Multi-tier security arrangements had been made at various tourist destinations for the New Year celebrations.

Security forces intensified checking and surveillance across the valley.

Additional checkpoints were set up and increased patrolling, area domination operations and surprise inspections were conducted throughout the vital roadways in the valley to avert any untoward incident, the officials said. PTI SSB DIV DIV