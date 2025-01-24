Kashmir valley reels under cold conditions, Srinagar shivers at minus 3.3 deg

Srinagar: The minimum temperature dropped in Kashmir on Friday as cold conditions tightened their grip on the valley, with the Meteorological Department predicting mostly dry weather until the end of the month, officials said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, down from the previous night's minus 2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius, down from minus 5.6 degrees Celsius the night before.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, a degree lower than the previous night.

The minimum temperature was minus 2.5 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 5 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, minus 4 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest, and the mercury drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

The meteorological department forecast mainly dry weather for the remainder of 'Chillai-Kalan'.

It said the weather is likely to remain cloudy but dry until January 29. A fresh spell of light rain or snow at isolated places during the night of January 29 or the morning of January 30 is possible, after which the weather will stay partly to generally cloudy on January 31, the department said.

Overall, no significant weather changes are expected until the end of January, the Met Office said.

It also mentioned a gradual and significant rise in daytime temperatures over the next five days, while a fall of 1-3 degrees in the minimum temperature is likely.