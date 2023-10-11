Kashmir witnessing an era of progress, prosperity: President Droupadi Murmu

Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday said Kashmir is unfurling a new era of progress, peace and prosperity with ramped up civic structure development and improved healthcare services.

Advertisment

The President made her remarks at a civic reception hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan here this evening.

"Today's Kashmir is taking a new turn following its heritage. A new era of progress, peace and prosperity has begun. There has been a massive change in infrastructure development, e-governance, healthcare, housing, women empowerment, tribal outreach and inclusive development," Murmu said.

She said she was happy to note that till September this year, about a record 1.7 crore tourists had visited Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

The President said the country is passing through an 'Amrit Kaal' – a buzzword coined by the BJP to characterise India's future since the 75th year of its independence – and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are moving forward towards making India a developed nation by the year 2047.

"This morning I had the privilege of paying tribute to India’s bravehearts at the war memorial here. I, on behalf of the countrymen, salute their sacrifices. I also pay my respect to the veer naris," she said, referring to her visit to the Martyrs' memorial at Badami Bagh cantonment here.

The President thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the warm welcome on her first visit as the President of India.

Advertisment

She said Kashmir has been a major centre of art, culture and education since ancient times and must be helped in continuing it legacy.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on X said President Murmu's life has been inspirational to him.

"She has devoted her life to empowering deprived sections of society & socio-economic empowerment of women, providing them confidence, sense of self-esteem. Her vision & ideals will continue to guide the world's largest democracy," Sinha wrote in his post.

Advertisment

He said the growth trajectory of J&K since 2019 is an example of remarkable economic progress and inclusive development.

Our focus is high growth rate, infra, industrialisation, transforming cities and villages to improve the lives of the people. Well-being of all is our prime objective today, he said.

Sinha claimed that the present dispensation has successfully established an "exploitation-free, corruption-free and fear-free society" in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SSB SSB VN VN