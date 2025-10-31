Kashmir World Film Festival to be held from Nov 1-7

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) The fifth edition of the Kashmir World Film Festival will be held at Tagore Hall here from November 1 to 7.

Addressing a press conference, KWFF director Mushtaq Ali said that 60 films are scheduled to be screened during the seven-day event.

He said the organising committee had received 123 films.

"Only 60 films have been shortlisted, out of which 55 are in the competition section and five in the non-competition section," he said.

Within the country, the organisers have received Kashmiri, Dogri, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Ladakhi, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Pahadi, Punjabi, Tamil, Tibetan and Urdu films for the event.

"The films we received from other countries include those from Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Iran, Nepal, Palestine, Sri Lanka and UAE," he added.

Awards would be given in different categories including for feature films, feature-length documentaries, short films, short documentaries, animation films, experimental films and films made by students.

Referring to participation of eminent film personalities, Ali said the organisers have already got confirmation from popular Bollywood celebrities, including Raza Murad, Rajit Kapur, Jayati Bhatia, Shishir Sharma, Madhur Bhandarkar, Lalit Parimoo, and Sunit Tandon.

He said the event will also see interactions with eminent Bollywood directors and actors, film-making workshops, and masterclasses on various aspects of film-making.

This will build better understanding of regional and international films and their nuances, he said. PTI SSB RUK RUK