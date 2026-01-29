Kashmir, you beauty: UAE-based influencer posts heartfelt ode to snow-draped Valley

Srinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) A shikara ride on the Dal Lake, snow painting the hills a picture postcard white and a "snow bath" while enjoying a bonfire. UAE-based social media influencer Kahlid Al Ameri admits that he has been bowled over by the snowy paradise that is Kashmir.

The 42-year-old Stanford graduate, who boasts of nearly 18 million followers across social media platforms, says that he travelled around four hours from Dubai and is mesmerised by the serene views of the Valley draped in snow.

Many parts of Kashmir, especially the tourist hotspots of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, have been blanketed by snow at the fag-end of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', a 40-day period of extreme cold during which night temperatures often drop several degrees below the freezing point, and the chances of snowfall are the highest.

Al Ameri, who has been in Kashmir for the past four days, posted several videos of his stay, including a Pheran-clad boat ride on the Dal Lake. In another of his videos, the influencer could be seen taking a "snow bath" in Gulmarg, where daytime temperatures have stayed close to freezing point over the past few days due to heavy snowfall.

"Around four hours of travelling from Dubai is a snowy paradise filled with beauty beyond imagination, mashAllah (sic)," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Al Ameri also seems to have been moved by the warm welcome he received.

"Kashmir's beauty goes much deeper than what we usually see in pictures or videos. Spending time in here, I realised its true beauty isn't just in the landscapes, but in how tradition is lived every day.

"Wearing a pheran by Dal Lake offered me a glimpse into a culture preserved through practice, patience, and pride, passed down across generations, even as the world changes around it," he said in a post on LinkedIn.

Al Ameri said the Kashmir trip has reminded him that "meaningful places aren't defined only by how they look, but by how they live. And often, the most important details are the ones that don't translate through a lens".

Al Ameri vividly describes the serenity of Kashmir.

"There's a calm in Kashmir that goes beyond its landscapes. It's in the stillness, the unhurried pace, and the space it creates to think clearly. Moments like these teach us an important lesson that progress doesn't always come from doing more, but from stepping back and realigning yourself," he said.

In a subtle invitation to his followers to visit Kashmir, Al Ameri said, "In life and in work, clarity often arrives when we allow ourselves to slow down, listen, and move forward with intention rather than urgency!" Officials say that the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, which suffered a major setback following last year's Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent adverse weather conditions, is gradually showing signs of recovery, with tourist arrivals picking up as conditions improve.

A few days ago, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said that the government was reassessing its tourism strategy to prepare for rising visitor numbers and sustainable growth.