Kashmiri community condemns Pahalgam terror attack at magazine launch

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Kashmiri community in the city condemned the Pahalgam terror attack during the launch of a magazine, Shuhul Taaph, here on Sunday.

Members of the Kashmir Education, Culture and Science Society (KECSS) wore black armbands to express solidarity with the victims and send a message of unity against terrorism.

At least 26 persons, mostly tourists from different parts of the country, were gunned down by terrorists at Pahalgam in Kashmir earlier this week.

An art exhibition promoting Kashmiri culture was also part of the event.

Padmashri awardee Rameshwar Nath Koul Bamezai, chairman of the society and former vice-chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, said the attack must be strongly condemned and gatherings like these showed collective resilience.

Speaking about the decision to not cancel the event, Bamezai said the society chose to collectively condemn the attack instead, stand united with the nation and not allow such attacks to break their spirit.

"It is terrible to learn how terrorism has taken root in a manner that needs to be weeded out completely. You can't kill clean, innocent people. It is murdering in daylight. We thought instead of cancelling the event, we should collectively as the Kashmiri society condemn it, " he said.

KECSS general secretary Kapil Kaul echoed the sentiment, stating, "The government is doing its job, and we as citizens must perform ours. We stand with the government, and we believe the attackers will face justice."