Kashmiri delicacies to tickle Delhiites taste buds

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Wazwan, the celebrated multi-course meal in Kashmiri cuisine, is making its royal entry here in the national capital courtesy an ongoing food festival serving the choicest of delicacies and exquisite flavours straight from the Valley.

Promising an unforgettable dining experience, the 10-day gastronomical sojourn, currently underway at The Novotel, Aerocity, has three Wazas from Kashmir presenting authentic flavours to its visitors.

For the unversed, the word 'Wazwan' -- a meal traditionally prepared during formal events like weddings or religious ceremonies -- is taken from two Kashmiri words 'Waz' meaning cook and 'Wan' meaning shop. The specialist cooks who prepare the meal are commonly known as 'Waza'.

From the tender Tabak Maaz and aromatic Rogan Josh to the indulgent Gushtaba and the flavorful Kokur Dhaniwal Korma, the "36-dish multi-course meal" offering a plethora of culinary delights from the beautiful region can pose a problem of plenty to even the best of desi gourmands.

"I believe that the cuisine of Kashmir is a true masterpiece of flavors, blending aromatic spices with the natural beauty of the region. Each dish tells a story of tradition, culture, and the artistry of cooking.

"We at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity are thrilled to bring in flavours of this serene state while collaborating with the three skilled Wazas hailing from the valley of Kashmir to tantalise the taste buds of our dear guests," said chef Sandeep Kalra, director of Culinary at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, in a statement.

Though most of the delicacies in Wazwan are non-vegetarian, preparations of lamb meat cooked overnight, the feast also has a reasonable share of vegetarian culinary delights including Muji Gaad, Kashmiri Rajma, Nadru Yakhni, and Haak Saag -- all part of the menu at the festival -- add further layers of depth and authenticity to this one-of-its-kind cuisine.

The sinful Phirni (sweet pudding made with rice, milk, nuts, and sugar) or the traditional Kashmiri dessert Shufta (a mixture of various dry fruits and spices coated with sugar syrup) gives a befitting end to the sumptuous meal.

The food goes off the table on October 14.