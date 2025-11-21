Kashmiri Kahwa attracting visitors at International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Nov 21 (PTI) At the sacred banks of Brahmasarovar, where the International Gita Mahotsav-2025 is showcasing India's diverse cultural heritage, flavours from across the country are drawing sizable crowds.

Among popular attractions is the traditional Kashmiri Kahwa, whose fragrant aroma pulls visitors straight to its stall.

Mohammad Maqbool Sufi and his family, who have travelled all the way from Pattan in Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir, have brought with them not just a beverage, but a piece of Kashmir's heritage.

Accompanied by his family members, Sufi is serving authentic Kashmiri Kahwa along with nearly 30 varieties of dry fruits and spices.

Speaking about their long association with the Gita Mahotsav here, Majhabi Begum, who is among the family members accompanying Sufi, said, "Kashmiri Kahwa is much more than a drink. It represents the history, culture and traditions of Kashmir. When people sip it here, they are getting a taste of our identity." Majhabi, who prepares the Kahwa at the stall, has become a centre of attraction for visitors delighted by the warm hospitality of her family.

The stall, part of the family's traditional business, also offers dry fruits.

Visitors can choose from a wide range, including almonds, figs, saffron, walnuts, and more.

The family said they have been participating in the Gita Mahotsav for the past several years, adding that the response this year has been especially encouraging.

"The administration has made excellent arrangements, and both tourists and locals have been very supportive," said Sufi.

The International Gita Mahotsav is being held from November 15 to December 5.

The 21-day festival has emerged as a grand platform to preserve, promote, and celebrate the country's fading folk heritage, captivating thousands of visitors each day.

The folk artists in colourful turbans strike the rhythm of the 'Been, Dhol and Nagadas'.

Folk artists from across states, including Rajasthani 'kachhi ghodi' troupes, 'bansuri' players, and traditional drummers, have infused the festival atmosphere with unmatched energy. Their performances have left the visitors mesmerised.