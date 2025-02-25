Kashmiri Pandit activist demands worshipping rights at Hindu temple in PoK

Prayagraj, Feb 25 (PTI) All India Kashmiri Samaj president Ravindra Pandit on Tuesday criticised the central government for its "indifference" towards acquiring the rights to worship at the Sharda Peeth, an ancient Hindu temple located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking at a press conference at the Sringeri Math in Daraganj here, Pandit said, "At present, under the India-Pakistan treaty, only those people from Kashmir can go to Sharda Peeth who have relatives there (in PoK). But as no Kashmiri (Hindu) has any relatives there, they can’t go there." He said, "Last month when Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) met Shankaracharya Vidhushekhara Bharati ji of Sringeri Peetha at Maha Kumbh, he assured that the government was working in this regard. But the government is not giving any time limit." The Kashmiri Pandit activist claimed that the place, which lies 10 km from the LoC, was now being encroached upon.

“If the Indian government does not take action, we will go to the International Court (of Justice) or else we will be forced to cross the Line of Control," he said.

Ravindra, who has raised the Peeth issue on various forums, also alleged that he twice had applied for a LoC permit to go to Sharda Peeth, but on both occasions, his application was rejected by the central government because of the treaty.

While speaking to the reporters, he also demanded that the Centre should take steps for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir and said that a shrine board should be formed for the protection of the temples located in the Valley.