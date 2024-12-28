Kashmiri Pandit community is a ray of light for future of the country: LG Sinha

Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the fifth edition of the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) here.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "I see the Kashmiri Pandit community as a ray of light for the bright future of the country." The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to the welfare and empowerment of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

"The Kashmiri Pandit community is a living example of the ideals and values of sacrifice, resilience, determination, and nationalism enshrined in our culture. I am truly proud of their accomplishments at the national and international levels," he said.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations and best wishes to all the players participating in one of the biggest cricket tournaments in Jammu.

"Life is best defined by sports. One of the main objectives of life is to maintain a fine balance between body, mind, and soul, and this is what sports teaches us,” he observed.

He noted that the sports field inspires individuals to transform dreams into actions and performances, making society more energetic.

"Sports give us the courage and determination to achieve the impossible. Sports provide us with dreams and the strength to fulfil those dreams,” he added.

The governor congratulated the Lalitaditya Sports, Education, and Health Organisation for its efforts to promote sports.

"I often say that the best performance of any sportsperson is not against another player or team but in overcoming their own limitations,” he said.

He highlighted that initiatives like the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League offer a vibrant platform for players to hone their skills and overcome limitations. Such events also help build camaraderie among members of the Kashmiri Pandit community residing in different parts of the country, he added.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to the vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (Development with Heritage) and said that this would ensure that the youths are part of the developmental process.

"We are one of the world’s oldest civilizations and have an exceptionally young demographic profile. This opens up the possibility of a demographic dividend, which is potentially the single most important comparative advantage we enjoy. It could catapult India to the front ranks of human civilization,” he said.

"I have great faith in the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. It is our collective responsibility to provide them with the necessary opportunities, guidance, and empowerment to contribute toward realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he added. PTI AB HIG HIG