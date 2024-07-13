Kashmiri pandit group holds ‘black day’ protest outside Raj Bhavan in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 13 (PTI) A group of Kashmiri migrant pandits held a brief protest outside the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday against alleged persecution of the community on this day in 1931 in the valley.

All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) , one of the organizations of the migrant pandits, said they observe the day as “black day”.

July 13 used to be a public holiday in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and a grand official function was held every year on this day to pay homage to 22 Kashmiri people, who were killed by the army of a Dogra ruler in 1931.

However, the administration dropped the day from the list of gazetted holidays in 2020 after the abrogation of Article 370 and splitting of the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- by the Centre in 2019.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, a few dozen activists of the ASKPC assembled outside the Raj Bhavan and staged a sit-in against the alleged atrocities on the community.

“The seeds of separatism and terrorism were sowed on this day in 1931 when our community was targeted by communal forces. The previous governments nurtured this seed by observing martyrs day each year,” said a spokesperson of the ASKPC.

He said the community is waiting for justice and their proper return and rehabilitation. PTI TAS AS AS