Kashmiri pandits begin Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Valley

Srinagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Kashmiri pandits in the Valley have begun festivities to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour and devotion.

The festival, traditionally known as Vinayak Tchoram, is marked by the installation of Ganesha 'murtis' (idols) in homes and on elaborate 'pandals'.

This year's celebrations began on Wednesday, with grand religious ceremonies being held at the Siddhivinayak Ganpatyar temple here, All PM Package Employees Welfare Association in Indira Nagar, Shiv Temple, and Vessu KP Colony in Anantnag.

Like the previous year, 'hawans' (sacred fire rituals) and 'prasad' distribution have been organised to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

These events are being held with an instrumental support from Shri Bausaheb Rangari Trust in Pune, headed by Punit Balan, who has provided eco-friendly Ganesha idols to ensure that the celebrations are environmentally responsible.

In addition to the religious ceremonies, five days of cultural and 'bhajan' evenings have been planned to bring the community together in a celebration of devotion and culture.

The festival will culminate in a procession for the immersion of Ganesha idols, which will be carried from the Ganpatyar Mandir, Shiva Temple, and the Vessu KP Colony to the banks of the Vitasta Jhelum River.

This traditional procession, scheduled for August 31 and September 2, is a major highlight of the celebrations.

A unique feature of the festival, known as 'Pann Pooza', involves the preparation of sweet bread as an offering to Lord Ganesha. This sacred bread is later distributed among family members and friends, symbolising unity and communal bonding.

Despite the challenges faced during the militancy years, the local Muslim community in Kashmir continues to witness and participate in the celebrations, reflecting the enduring spirit of communal harmony that transcends religious boundaries.

The participation of the local Muslim-majority population highlights the deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood and mutual respect in the Valley.