Kashmiri Pandits, other Hindus celebrate Dussehra in Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir stadium

Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus living in Kashmir thronged the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium on Thursday to celebrate Dussehra, a festival that marks the victory of good over evil.

Giant effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad were set afire at the practice grounds of the cricket stadium amidst thunderous cheers from the people assembled there, officials said.

A festive atmosphere was witnessed at the venue as firecrackers were burst and sweets distributed among those present there, they added.

A large number of Muslims, including PDP leader Iltija Mufti, also came to witness the celebrations, the officials said.

Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti, the organisers of the event, thanked the administration and locals for their cooperation.

Earlier, a 'shobha yatra' was taken out from a temple at Indira Nagar here to the Dussehra venue. This procession was revived in 2023 after a gap of 33 years.