Kashmiri Pandits pay tributes to 2003 LeT attack victims in J-K's Nadimarg village

Srinagar, Mar 23 (PTI) A group of Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday paid tributes to their brethren killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at Nadimarg village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in 2003.

While Kashmiri Pandits have been paying tributes to the 24 victims in Jammu every year, this was the first time that the community held the programme at the scene of the incident.

LeT terrorists, dressed in combat uniforms, cordoned off the Nadimarg village on the intervening night of March 22 and 23. They rounded off all men and shot them dead after lining them up in the open.

Bhushan Lal Bhat, one of the natives of the village who migrated to Jammu, said the locals decided to hold the function in the village itself this year.

"We have been doing it in Jammu every year but it was decided that this year we shall do it at Nadimarg. There is no need to say what happened that night as the deserted houses are a testimony to the massacre," he said.

A large number of children accompanied the men and women who gathered to pay tributes as part of acquainting them with their roots.