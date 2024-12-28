Kashmiri Pandits reiterate demand for implementation of 'Margdarshan resolution'

Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Kashmiri pandits on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led central government for not acknowledging their displacement from Kashmir over three decades ago as ‘genocide’ and reiterated their demand for the implementation of 'Margdarshan resolution'.

Observing the 33rd homeland day anniversary here, the displaced community also demanded enhancement of relief measures, adequate security for PM-package employees working in the valley and ample employment opportunities for the youth of the community in Jammu.

The Kashmiri pandits highlighted the demands in two resolutions passed at the 33rd ‘National Homeland Day Convention’, hosted by Panun Kashmir, one of the leading organisations representing Kashmiri migrant pandits, a spokesperson of the group said.

He said the event, themed ‘Kashmiri Hindus caught between Jehad (holy war) and denial of genocide’, marked 33 years since the ‘Margdarshan resolution’, which was passed by the community on this day in 1991 after mass migration from Kashmir.

The spokesperson said the first resolution strongly condemns the ‘denial of the genocide’ and calls for urgent measures to address the frequent terrorist attacks targeting the community in the valley.

"It reaffirms the commitment to the Margdarshan resolution, demanding the creation of a separate Union Territory for the permanent rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus,” he said.

He said the second resolution deals with the alleged state’s apathy towards displaced Kashmiri Hindus, urging the Indian government to withdraw the humiliating "migrant" label and to take immediate action to enhance relief measures, provide security for Prime Minister-package employees working in the valley, and create employment opportunities in Jammu.

Earlier in his address, a prominent Kashmiri pandit leader, Tito Ganju acknowledged the significant contributions of all those who have fought for the cause of Kashmiri Hindus and reaffirmed the collective resolve to not rest until justice is served.

"The road ahead may be long, but we will continue our fight for justice, dignity and a secure homeland. We are united in our cause, and together, we will make our voices heard,” Ganju said.

Amidst the solemn reflections and speeches, the convention also featured remarkable cultural performances, underscoring the strength and unity of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

A soulful rendition of Kashmiri folk songs - transporting the audience to a time before exile and traditional Kashmiri music filled the atmosphere with energy and vibrancy during the event, the spokesperson said.

Chairman of Panun Kashmir, Ajay Chrungoo condemned what he called denial of the genocide faced by Kashmiri Hindus, criticising both the state’s indifference and the world’s silence.

"The fight for justice was not merely about land but about acknowledging the pain and suffering that the community has endured,” he said. He reaffirmed the Margdarshan Resolution for the permanent rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus.

He said such a move was not just an aspiration but a necessity, given the continuing terror threat and the alleged inability of the current political establishment to address the community’s plight. PTI TAS HIG