Kashmiri Pandits take out procession to celebrate Janmashtami in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Janmashtami with religious fervour and took out a procession in the heart of the city on Saturday to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna, officials said.

The procession started from Ganpatyar temple in Habba Kadal area of the city centre and passed through Kralkhud and Barbarshah, before reaching the clock tower at the historic Lal Chowk amid tight security arrangements.

The city centre came alive with vibrant celebrations as devotees, including men, women and children, some of whom had dressed up as Lord Krishna, sang bhajans and took part in the procession, and dancing alongside the chariot, officials said.

The devotees also offered special prayers for the victims of cloudburst in Kishtwar district.

The procession then passed through the Jehangir Chowk and returned to the temple, officials added. PTI SSB RUK RUK