Kashmiri shawl seller assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans in Uttarakhand's Kashipur

Kashipur, Dec 26 (PTI) A Kashmiri shawl seller was allegedly assaulted and forced to chant religious slogans by some unknown individuals here, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered and some suspects in the matter has been detained, they said.

A purported video of the incident that occurred on December 22 also surfaced on social media platforms, prompting police to take action in the matter, they said.

Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra said that as soon as the video surfaced, the police immediately took action and had the video removed from the social media platforms to prevent any kind of social tension.

The shawl seller and complainant, Bilal Ahmed (30), said that six unknown individuals stopped him in front of Ujala Hospital in Manpur area and allegedly forced him to chant religious slogans. When he refused, they verbally abused and assaulted him.

According to the complaint, the accused also tried to snatch the warm clothes and cash he had with him and threatened to kill him if he returned to the area to sell his goods again.

Ahmed, a native of Kupwara, is currently living in nearby Ramnagar and has been working in the area for the past nine years, the officer said.

The SSP said that any attempt to disrupt law and order and social harmony will not be tolerated. He also appealed to the general public not to share provocative material on social media.