Kashmiri shawl seller looted in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Feb 11 (PTI) A Kashmiri shawl seller was robbed of his shawls and some cash by two motorcycle-borne men here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when Fareed Ahmed Bajad, a resident of Kupwara, was on his way to sell shawls.

In his complaint, Bajad said the robbers took away shawls worth Rs 25,000, Rs 8,000 cash and his mobile phone. He also suffered minor injuries during a scuffle with the robbers.

Police said that a case was registered and further investigation is underway.

This is the second such incident in Kapurthala within a month. On January 18, Kashmiri shawl seller Mohammad Shafi was thrashed and looted by three men. The accused were later arrested. PTI COR CHS VSD HIG HIG