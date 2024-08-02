Kashmiris join hands to work for peace in J&K, Ladakh

New Delhi: A group of prominent Kashmiris have come together to work for the return of peace and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Founded by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rakesh Sapru, the National Mission For Unity and Brotherhood will strive to preserve the culture, heritage and tradition of the erstwhile state.

Sapru said the body will discuss how to uphold Kashmiri culture and identity.

"Apart from this, it will also take measures to help improve economic conditions of the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," he said.

The agenda of the mission is to establish skill centres for youth, and hold cultural shows across the country and abroad.

"We will be holding workshops, conferences and seminars to spread awareness about the rich culture and heritage of the erstwhile state," added Sapru.

The agenda of the mission also includes helping traders and artisans by organising handicraft trade shows across the globe besides promoting and implementing ideas and programmes for peace and harmony in the region.

Sapru informed that the body will select a group of prominent Kashmiris to travel to the three regions and meet a cross-section of the civil society, teachers, legal luminaries, professionals and those Kashmiri Pandits who stayed back during the exodus of 1990 to elicit their views on the prevailing situation and suggestions for return of lasting peace in the erstwhile state.