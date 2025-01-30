Kashmir's harshest winter period ends, overcast skies raise precipitation hope

Srinagar, Jan 30 (PTI) The 40-day 'Chillai Kalan', considered the harshest period of winter in Kashmir, came to an end on a sunny note on Thursday but overcast conditions towards the end of the day raised hope of some precipitation after a prolonged dry spell.

Chillai Kalan, which starts on December 21, is a period when chances of snowfall are maximum and temperatures drop several degrees below freezing point.

The minimum temperature dropped to bone-chilling levels this winter as the mercury dipped to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on the very first day of Chillai Kalan, breaking a 50-year-old record.

However, snowfall during this period remained elusive, with January receiving scant precipitation.

The harsh winter period was also marked by warmer-than-usual days as maximum temperatures stayed five to seven degrees above normal in the second half of January.

While the higher reaches of north Kashmir received light snowfall on Wednesday, the skies in the rest of the valley turned cloudy on Thursday evening, raising hope of snow or rainfall during the night.

Chillai Kalan will be followed by a 20-day 'Chillai Khurd (small cold)' and a 10-day 'Chillai Bachha (baby cold)'.

The minimum temperature in the summer capital Srinagar was recorded at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, a Met office spokesperson said.

The night temperature in Pahalgam in south Kashmir settled at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius while the ski-resort town of Gulmarg shivered at a low of minus 7.6 degrees.

The minimum temperature in the highway town of Qazigund in south Kashmir was recorded at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

In Kokernag, the night temperature settled at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius while north Kashmir's Kupwara town recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degrees. PTI MIJ SZM SZM