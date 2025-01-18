Kashmir's top cop reviews security arrangement for Republic Day celebrations

Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Kashmir's top cop on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in the valley, an official said.

In light of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir VK Birdi chaired a security review meeting at the conference hall of PCR Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Army, CRPF, BSF, IB, CID and Traffic Police.

At the outset of the meeting, the IGP was briefed by the participating officers about the security measures and preparations in place. They presented their detailed plans, highlighting measures to enhance security, protect public spaces, and ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

During the meeting, Birdi assigned various tasks with strict instructions to complete the assignments with precision and careful planning.

Necessary directions were issued to the officers for key arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, the spokesman added.

Key aspects discussed during the meeting included crowd management strategies, traffic control plans, intelligence updates, and the strategic deployment of police personnel.

Birdi directed the officers to maintain a high level of alertness and increase area domination in their respective zones.

The IGP also reviewed the security measures in place for the safety of highways, railway tracks and railway stations across the valley.

The traffic wing was instructed to devise a proper traffic plan to ensure uninterrupted movement of public and private vehicles, along with the smooth transit of protected persons, the spokesman said.

Birdi also directed the officers to deal strictly with elements attempting to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere.

He emphasised that stringent action would be taken against those misusing social media platforms to incite violence.

The meeting concluded with the resolve to ensure safe and peaceful conduct of Republic Day celebrations, the spokesman added. PTI SSB ARD ARD