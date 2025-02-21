Kashmir's tourism sector hoping for revival after lean run due to dry winter

Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Kashmir is not only staring at drought-like conditions due to lack of good snowfall this winter, but less precipitation has also become a cause of concern for the tourism sector as about 50 per cent bookings for the current period have been cancelled, sources said.

However, with the recent snowfall and the forecast of more precipitation, Kashmir's tourism sector is now hoping for a revival.

The Valley has witnessed a dry winter this year with the months of January and February recording a precipitation deficit of around 80 per cent, raising the possibility of drought in the Valley this summer.

Several water bodies are flowing below the zero level mark at many places while some springs have dried up completely due to the receding water table, as the threat of drought-like conditions looms over the Valley.

The conditions have become a cause of concern for the local population, which is largely dependent on irrigation for its agriculture and horticulture.

The lack of good precipitation has also become a cause of concern for the Valley's tourism sector as the near snowless winter has led to a decrease in tourist footfalls.

As per the tourism players, Kashmir has witnessed about 50 per cent cancellation of bookings over the last few days.

The lack of enough snowfall has forced the authorities to postpone the fifth edition of Khelo India Winter Games, which were scheduled to begin from February 22 at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg.

"Gulmarg has witnessed over 50 per cent cancellations in the last few days due to lack of snowfall," Rauf Tramboo, president of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), told PTI.

Tramboo said the snow resort was set for hosting the Khelo India Winter Games and an inventory of 400-500 rooms was booked for the event. However, due to the postponement of the event, the hotels have now suffered huge losses.

"There was total cancellation for the week-long event," he said.

Less snowfall has left the tourists dejected.

Arpita, a tourist from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, said, "I have come here earlier also in the month of February when there was about four feet of snow. But this time I am a little disappointed." "Tourists come here to see and enjoy snowfall, and they will be disappointed if there is no snow. Whatever is happening is the result of global warming," Rajat, a tourist from Delhi, said.

The TAAK president said the tourism players used to sell the winter period as 'White Kashmir', but the dull winter has dampened the spirit this time.

"It used to be white everywhere. Tourists, including foreigners, and skiers used to visit in the months of January, February and March and the Valley used to be full of tourists. However, this winter, it has been dull. January was relatively better then February on account of snowfall. February has been the most affected, it has been very dull," he said.

Overall, in Kashmir, 40-50 per cent bookings have been cancelled as compared to the last winter, he added.

Tramboo said foreign tourists used to remain in the Valley till mid-March, but "there has been a steep decline in their numbers this time".

"Most of them postponed their visit or diverted to places like Kazakhstan or other ski-resorts," he said.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has also expressed concern over the decline in tourist arrivals.

"International tourism, particularly in the adventure and recreational segments, has sadly experienced a substantial downturn. This decline directly impacts foreign exchange earnings and employment in the tourism sector," Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, secretary general, KCCI, said.

Amid the gloom, many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, received fresh snowfall on Thursday.

The MeT office said while the weather is likely to remain cloudy but generally dry from February 21-24, light to moderate rain or snow is possible at most places, with isolated heavy falls, during February 25-28.

The wet spell along with the forecast of more precipitation have raised hopes among people of reducing the high rainfall deficit in Kashmir.

The tourism stakeholders are now hoping for a much-needed turnaround and revival.

Another factor that may have contributed to a drop in tourist footfalls is the the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, which is drawing a lot of attention, feel some tourism players.

"Once the Kumbh Mela gets over, we are expecting things to pick up. In winter, our main attraction is snowfall and if snowfall is not there, people will try to postpone their visit. Now that we have had some snowfall, I am expecting better things," Asif Burza, a hotelier, said.

Tramboo also expressed hope of a good accumulation of snow so that skiers and other tourists make a beeline for the Valley.

"If there is 2-3 feet snow accumulation, tourists will come here. We can also have the Khelo India games then," Tramboo said. PTI SSB ARI