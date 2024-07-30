Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas: Review notes lack of teachers, inadequate training to staff

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Lack of teachers and trained career counsellors, inadequate funds for mess management, scant training for staff, and insufficient facilities are among the issues plaguing Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, according to a review report.

The review, conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), of 254 functional Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) also revealed a disparity in adhering to infrastructure norms in different states.

The Centre introduced the KGBV scheme in 2004 to ensure access and quality education for girls from disadvantaged groups.

The scheme targets girls belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minority communities and Below-Poverty Level families in more than 3,000 educationally backward blocks around the country, where rural female literacy rates were below the national average and the gender literacy gap exceeded the national average.

The report pointed to significant delays and inconsistencies in funds release, influencing day-to-day operations and the overall quality of KGBVs.

"Analysis also showed varied utilisation rates across states, with some states utilising more than 100 per cent of allocated funds due to adjustments and reallocation," the report said.

Highlighting inconsistencies in funds release, skewed utilisation and administrative issues, the report stated, "The allocation increased from Rs 3,02,212.02 lakhs in 2018-19 to Rs 4,08,519.02 lakhs during 2019-20. However, a consistent decline is seen throughout the Covid period -- 2020-21 and 2021-22." "The same pattern has also been observed in the case of utilisation during the same period; 66.30 per cent is the highest in 2021- 22. The utilisation was as low as 56.62 per cent in the year 2020-2021," it added.

Raising administrative concerns, the report identified issues such as a lack of sufficient teachers and trained career counsellors, inadequate funds for mess management, scant training for staff and insufficient facilities.

Another administrative concern raised in the report is on faculty recruitment, with the survey finding that most states were recruiting teachers and staff on a contractual basis, with exceptions in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Odisha.

The salaries of teachers, part-time teachers, accountants and cooks also vary from state to state, which the report called a common concern.

As of June 30, 2023, there were 5,639 approved KGBVs, with 4,260 fully functional, 799 partially functional and 580 completely non-functional.

The highest numbers of non-functional schools are in Bihar (132), Andhra Pradesh (88), Jammu and Kashmir (84), Uttar Pradesh (78), and Odisha (76). Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir (UT) together account for over half of the non-functional schools.

"Some of the approved KGBVs are not functional due to several factors such as incomplete construction, land disputes with other departments, delays in site selection, funds approval, and the approval process for teacher and staff positions," the report stated.

It pointed out that safety and security were matters that needed attention.

"Some KGBVs are situated in isolated areas, far from main settlements, roads and bus stands, with poor access roads; one was even found near a cremation ground. Conversely, some KGBVs are located in busy marketplaces," the report said.

"A high boundary wall is essential for safety but many KGBVs (212) have boundary walls or fencing that are too low or incomplete, with a proper wall and gate at the front but inadequate or broken walls at the back," it added.

The report also highlighted that few KGBVs maintained a roster for the entry of non-residents and many campuses lacked proper lighting, leaving areas dark and unsafe.

Students and staff are often not provided with identity cards.

Students and staff are often not provided with identity cards.

Although biometric attendance systems are installed for staff, they are non-functional in many KGBVs, the report noted.