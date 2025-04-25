Kasturirangan played stellar role in evolution of India's space programme: Murmu

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the demise of former ISRO chief Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan and remembered him for playing a stellar role in the evolution of India's space programme.

"With his passion for knowledge, he also contributed greatly in diverse fields. He helped draft the National Education Policy, which is already making a profound impact on the shaping of the next generation. My condolences to his family and admirers," Murmu said in a post on X.

Kasturirangan (84) passed away in Bengaluru on Friday.

"Saddened to learn that Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan is no more. As head of ISRO, he played a stellar role in the evolution of India's space programme," Murmu said.

Kasturirangan was conferred with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He headed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) between 1994 and August 27, 2003.