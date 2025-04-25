Kasturirangan was an 'intellectual titan,' more than a mentor to me: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday remembered former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan as an "intellectual titan" and said his loss was intensely personal.

Kasturirangan, the man behind reforms in the new National Education Policy (NEP), died this morning at his residence in Bengaluru.

"I am deeply heartbroken by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Dr K Kasturirangan ji. His loss is not only a profound one for the global scientific and academic community, but an intensely personal one for me.

"To me, he was far more than a mentor — he was a guiding light, a wellspring of wisdom, compassion, and quiet strength. I consider myself truly fortunate to have received his affection, blessings, and guidance over the years," Pradhan wrote in a post on X.

The minister said Kasturirangan was a true karmayogi — a visionary whose contributions shaped the very architecture of modern India's scientific, educational, and policy landscape.

"He was not merely a brilliant scientist or a celebrated policy architect; he was a nation-builder in every sense of the word. His pivotal role in crafting the National Education Policy 2020 stands as a lasting testament to his far-sightedness, a transformative gift for generations yet to come.

"My deepest condolences to his family, his colleagues, and to the countless students, scholars, and admirers whose lives were enriched by his presence. India will forever remain indebted to his towering intellect, his quiet yet resolute leadership, and his selfless service to the nation," he said.

Pradhan said his legacy will continue to shape young minds and future scientists.

Kasturirangan had served as the chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and as chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and as member of the erstwhile Planning Commission of India.

Kasturirangan was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, from April 2004 to 2009.

He had steered the Indian Space programme for over nine years as chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, of Space Commission, and Secretary to the Government of India.