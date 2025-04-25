Kasturirangan was like a family to us: ISRO chief

Bengaluru, Apr 25 (PTI) Former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Kasturirangan was a legendary leader and was like a family to the 20,000-odd ISRO employees, said V Narayanan, Chairman of the space agency on Friday.

Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 84 and was suffering from age-related ailments for the past few months, according to family sources. He is survived by two sons.

Speaking to PTI, Narayanan said ISRO Satellite Centre, which is now called R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), is one of the many accomplishments of the multi-faceted scientist.

“Many people worked to make that centre into a world-class organisation, but Kasturirangan, who was its director between 1990 and 1994, played a unique role in its development,” added Narayanan.

Incidentally, the centre launched its 100th satellite on January 12, 2018.

According to Narayanan, in his 35 years in ISRO -- of which he was the chairman for nine years -- Kasturirangan played a crucial role in India’s satellite tech build-up.

Narayanan also said in 1995, just a year after taking over as ISRO chief, Kasturirangan approved the indigenous cryogenic propulsion technology, which was led by Narayanan. With its success, India became one of the six countries to have indigenous cryogenic tech.

“He encouraged youngsters like me a lot. I still remember how when the cryogenic project faced an issue, he was patiently listening to my briefings, for nearly three hours,” said Narayanan.

Similarly, when Narayanan was chairperson of the national committee formed to identify errors made during Chandrayaan-2’s landing attempt, Narayanan said, Kasturirangan had again patiently listened to nearly four hours to his recommendations.

“He was so happy when the Chandrayaan mission was successful. Both professionally and personally, he was a gem of a person and I pray to God to let his soul rest in peace,” added Narayanan.

On April 27, Kasturirangan’s body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) so people could pay their last respects. PTI JR ROH