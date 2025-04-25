Kasturirangan's contributions to space science will be remembered always: Kerala Guv

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 25 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday said former ISRO chairperson K Kasturirangan, who passed away earlier in the day, will always be remembered for his contributions to space science.

Expressing condolences, Arlekar in a Facebook post said that Kasturirangan was also a "driving force" behind the National Education Policy of the central government.

"Condolences on the passing away of K Kasturirangan, who will always be remembered for his contributions in Space Science as well as a driving force behind the National Education Policy of the central government. May his soul attain mukti," the Governor said in his post.

Kasturirangan died in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 84.

Besides being the chairperson of the NEP's drafting committee, he had also served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003-09) and as member of then Planning Commission of India.

The former ISRO chief was born on October 24, 1940 at Ernakulam in Kerala to C M Krishnaswamy Iyer and Visalakshi.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, his family had settled at Chalakudy in Thrissur district. His mother hailed from Palakkad Iyer family. PTI HMP HMP ROH