Kataria arrives in Chandigarh, to take oath as Punjab governor on July 31

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Punjab's governor-designate Gulab Chand Kataria will take oath in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Following his arrival in Chandigarh on Tuesday, he was given a guard of honour by a Punjab Police contingent at the Raj Bhavan, an official statement said.

Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora welcomed Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

Kataria will replace Banwarilal Purohit after a major gubernatorial rejig announced last week.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Purohit's resignation as the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh.

Purohit tendered his resignation in February.

Before being appointed as the Punjab governor, 79-year-old Kataria was the governor of Assam.

Hailing from Udaipur in Rajasthan, Kataria was a home minister in the state government and also served as a leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. PTI CHS SZM