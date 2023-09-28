Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary slashes entry, safari fee to boost tourism

Bahraich (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) The forest officials here on Thursday said they have reduced the rates of entry and safari fee of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary to boost tourism.

Located in the Terai region along the Indo-Nepal border, the sanctuary is a part of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

"The governing body of the sanctuary has decided to reduce the rates for visitors in a recent meeting,” Sanctuary’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan told PTI on Thursday.

According to the DFO, the entry fee has been reduced to Rs 150 per person from the existing Rs 300.

The rate for the safari has been reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 2,000 per person while the hourly rate of boat rides has been reduced to Rs 100 per person from Rs 250.

Over 20,000 local and foreign tourists visit the sanctuary every year, forest officials said. PTI COR CDN NB