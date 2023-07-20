Kathak exponent Shinjini Kulkarni to share message of women empowerment through dance

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Shinjini Kulkarni, kathak exponent and the granddaughter of legendary icon Pandit Birju Maharaj, will perform here at Lotus Temple on Thursday.

Based on the mythical bird of Iranian folklore, known as 'Huma', the thought-provoking ballet is a part of event #BecauseSheCanUnite: ‘One world, One religion, One us', orgsanised by the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO).

Directed by filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and produced by his wife Meera Ali, the act promises to take audience on a transformative journey through the symbolism of the legendary bird.

According to the organisers, the purpose of the event is reflected in the message behind the theme ‘Because She Can Unite,’ which evokes a sense of empowerment and liberation.

It is designed to resonate with its audiences, "invoking a vision to build a better future for all".

"Envisioning an inclusive future is paramount in building towards a better tomorrow, and the enamouring performances curated for the event today will stay with all attendees, working as a reminder to transcend boundaries to welcome a world that is equal, accepting, and prosperous," said Divya Jain, Chairperson of YFLO Delhi. PTI MG MAH MAH