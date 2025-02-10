Kathak maestro Pandit Rajendra Gangani to receive Kerala's 'Nishagandhi Puraskaram'

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) Leading Kathak exponent Pandit Rajendra Gangani has been selected for this year's prestigious 'Nishagandhi Puraskaram', instituted by Kerala Tourism for outstanding contributions to Indian classical dance.

The coveted honour will be presented to Pandit Gangani at the inaugural of the week-long Nishagandhi Dance Festival here, on February 14, an official release said on Monday.

The award acknowledges Pandit Gangani's extraordinary contributions to Kathak, particularly his dedication to preserving and innovating the 'Jaipur Gharana' tradition.

"The Nishagandhi Puraskaram is a fitting tribute to Pandit Rajendra Gangani’s lifelong commitment to the art form, recognising both his artistic brilliance, and his role as a cultural ambassador of Indian classical dance," Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said.

With a career that spans decades, Pandit Gangani has mesmerised audiences worldwide and nurtured the next generation of dancers.

Nishagandhi Dance Festival, organised by Kerala Tourism, will open at the sprawling Kanakakunnu Palace grounds, on Friday (14 February), featuring artistes from different parts of India representing diverse classical traditions.

The festival has lined up some of India's best classical dancers to captivate the audience gathered at the venue.

The event also showcases recent trends in Indian classical dance forms and provides a platform for upcoming artists to present their talent and artistic expressions.

"One of India's top-notch cultural events that has gained global attention, the Nishagandhi Dance Festival brings together the country's top classical dance performers," Riyas said.

The festival offers a rare opportunity to dance enthusiasts and tourists to watch the live performances of pioneers and upcoming artists of our dance forms, kept alive over centuries. The event also is a key component of Kerala Tourism's efforts to promote cultural tourism, Riyas added.

Public entry is free to the festival, the release added. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK KH