Kathua, Baramulla deaths: Took up these incidents with Centre, says CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Asserting that recent deaths in Kathua and Baramulla "risk alienating" local population, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that he has taken up these incidents with the Centre. He insisted that both cases be investigated in a time-bound and transparent manner.

In Billawar area of Kathua district, a 26-year-old man, accused of being involved in militancy, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night following alleged harassment by police. The death of Makhan has prompted the police and administration to order separate probes into the incident.

In Baramulla district, a truck driver was killed in Army firing on Wednesday when he allegedly refused to stop his vehicle at a checkpost despite repeated warnings, officials said, adding that the checkpost was set up at Sangrama Chowk following inputs about the movement of terrorists in the area.

"Incidents like these risk alienating the very people whom we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy," Chief Minister Abdullah said in a post on X.

Abdullah said he has raised these incidents with the Union government.

"I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also initiate its own inquiries," he added.

The chief minister also said, "I have reviewed reports of excessive use of force and alleged harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar, leading to his suicide, and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear." He described both incidents as highly unfortunate, emphasizing that they should not have occurred. "J&K will never achieve complete normalization and freedom from terror without the cooperation and partnership of the local population," he added. PTI AB KVK KVK