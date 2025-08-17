Kathua cloudburst: J-K CM expresses grief over loss of lives, directs immediate relief measures

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday directed the administration to carry out relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure safety of people in cloudburst and landslide-hit Kathua district.

Four persons were killed and six others rescued when a cloudburst struck Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, also snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property.

“Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured.

“He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance,” the office of the chief minister said on X.

It said the chief minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families.