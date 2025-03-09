Kathua killings: J-K LG orders probe; a terror act, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ordered a thorough probe into the killing of three civilians in Kathua district even as Union minister Jitendra Singh called it a terror act.

A team has been formed to investigate the case, a senior police officer said.

The bodies of Varun Singh (15), his paternal uncle Yogesh Singh (32) and maternal uncle Darshan Singh (40) were recovered from the Ishu nullah in the remote Malhar area on Saturday. The trio had gone missing on March 5 during a wedding function.

"I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation, and all the necessary support to the families will be provided," the LG said in a post on X.

He said he was shocked and saddened at the brutal killing of the three persons.

"I assure the people that the perpetrators will be brought to book at the earliest. Justice will be ensured and accountability will be fixed," Sinha said.

Earlier, Union minister Jitendra Singh, who represents Udhampur constituency that covers Kathua, said the three civilians were killed by terrorists and asserted that there is a "deep conspiracy" to spoil the atmosphere in the area.

The killings have sparked protest in the district.

“The brutal killing of 3 youth by terrorists in Bani area of district Kathua is extremely sad as well as a matter of great concern. There appears to be a deep conspiracy behind spoiling the atmosphere in this peaceful area," the minister said on X.

“We have discussed this matter with the officials concerned. The Union Home Secretary himself is reaching Jammu so that the situation can be assessed on the spot. I am confident that it will be ensured that such incidents do not happen again and the confidence of the people remains strong,” he said.

Officials said Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan reviewed the security situation at a meeting here.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the killings as "barbaric".

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the barbaric murder of three innocent civilians, including a minor boy, in Kathua. Such heinous acts have no place in our society and must be met with the strongest condemnation. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families," Abdullah said in a post on X.

J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary also condemned the killings, and said “increasing crime is a matter of concern.” He also expressed concern over the “life-threatening” attack on Bani MLA Rameshwar Singh, who was assaulted by a group of protesters while he had gone to meet the family members of the deceased at a local hospital in Billawar late Saturday night.

The Congress also demanded a high-level investigation to clear the apprehensions of locals.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said terrorism which has been buried in Kashmir will not be allowed to raise its head in Jammu.

Addressing protesters gathered to condemn the killings in Billawar area of Kathua, the Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly said terrorists have come up with a new modus operandi where they are not using weapons to kill people only to create confusion.

Sharma, accompanied by party MLAs Satish Sharma and Rajiv Jasrotia, who visited Billawar also said he briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident. "He (Shah) asked me to tell the people of Billawar that he is standing behind them." “We are seeing a new modus operandi where terrorists are not using weapons to kill people...this is an act to create confusion. Jammu region is being deliberately targeted at the behest of Pakistan which wants to put hurdles in India becoming the world power,” Sharma told the gathering at Phinter Chowk in Billawar.

BJP workers held massive protests across Kathua including Billawar where a complete shutdown was observed to protest the killings.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders including former MP Choudhary Lal Singh were barred by police from visiting the area, drawing strong protest by the party.

Choudhary Lal Singh, who is also a former minister, told reporters that this is for the first time that such a situation had emerged in Kathua district and it reflects the alleged failure of the home ministry which is directly controlling the law and order situation in J&K.

“We demand an inquiry to identify the culprits and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the families of the deceased,” he said. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range, Shiv Kumar said all aspects of the case will be looked into and the results of the investigation will be shared with the public soon.

Accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shobit Saxena and Additional Deputy Commissioner Vinay Khosla, the DIG met the protesting locals of Malhar, Malad, Marhoon, Deota and adjoining areas in Billawar, and assured them that the security arrangements will further be strengthened.

"A team has been constituted for the investigation of the case, while the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) will be strengthened to make people feel secure. Those willing to be part of the security grid will be given training," Kumar told reporters in Billawar.

He said several police and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel are already on the ground to secure the area, along with Army and paramilitary forces.

The postmortem of the deceased was conducted by a specially-constituted doctors' team at a Kathua hospital and the bodies were handed over to their families for the last rites.

The bodies reached the homes of the deceased late on Sunday evening and the cremation will take place on Monday, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a shutdown was observed in Billawar and adjoining areas on Sunday to protest the killing of the three civilians.

“This is a clear case of target killings by terrorists, engulfing the peaceful area in fear and anger...we want the government to intensify the anti-terrorist operations in the forests to neutralise the terrorists hiding in the forests for the last one year,” local BJP leader Gopal Krishan, who led a group of protesters at Phinter Chowk, said.

Senior BJP leader and Billawar MLA Satish Sharma, who visited the deceased family, said it is premature to say who killed the three civilians.

"It is a matter of investigation as nobody has seen how they were killed. Police are looking in all aspects, including the terror angle, in the case," he said.