Kathua landslide, cloudburst: Amit Shah speaks to JK LG, CM

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the cloudburst in Kathua and assured all support from the Centre.

At least seven persons were killed and five others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Kathua district early Sunday.

"Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K," Shah wrote on X.

The calamity struck Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh and Janglote amid heavy overnight rains in the district.

The cloudburst in Kathua came three days after flash floods triggered by cloudburst struck Chisoti village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, leaving 60 people dead and more than 100 injured.

So far, 82 people 81 pilgrims and one from the CISF are reported missing after the floods hit the village in Kishtwar.