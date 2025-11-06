Katkari community's protest over demands called off on Day 2 after Shinde's assurance

Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) The tribal Katkari community called off its protest over various demands on Thursday evening, a day after it launched the stir in Maharashtra's Thane city, as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured to organise a meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Katkari members had converged in Thane in large numbers to take part in the protest, which was launched on Wednesday, to draw the government's attention towards the issues they were facing.

The protest began with 'Atmaklesh' (self-torment) hunger strike on Wednesday on a ground located opposite the Thane district collector office. The protest continued on the second day with the participants staging a 'dharna' (sit-in).

The protesters said the Katkari community's condition was critical due to issues like illiteracy, poverty and debt. They allege that the community members were being forced into bonded labour; being denied their rights; payment of their daily wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) was getting delayed and minor girls being trafficked.

Katkari community members from Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik and Pune districts are taking part in the protest led by Shramajeevi Sanghatana.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik visited the venue and expressed solidarity with the protesters.

Deputy CM Shinde also contacted the organisation members and told them that the basic demands of the protesters were justified and the government was aware of them.

Shinde said a meeting will be held with the CM to discuss their demands on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Following this announcement, the organisation called off the protest, its top office-bearer said. PTI COR NP