Katkari community's protest over demands enters 2nd day

Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) Thousands of tribal Katkari community members have converged in Thane city to take part in an ongoing protest to draw the government's attention towards the issues they are facing.

The indefinite protest began with 'Atmaklesh' (self-torment) hunger strike on Wednesday on a ground located opposite the Thane district collector office. The protest continued with the participants staging a 'dharna' (sit-in).

The protesters say the Katkari community is in a critical condition as it has been facing issues like illiteracy, poverty and debt. They allege that the community members are rampantly being forced into bonded labour, their rights are being denied and daily wage payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) getting delayed and minor girls being trafficked.

Katkari community members from Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik and Pune districts are taking part in the protest led by Shramajeevi Sanghatana.

The protesters are demanding that the government immediately take concrete measures and effectively implement the rights of the tribal and Katkari community.