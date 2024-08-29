Katni GRP thrash Dalit duo inside police station; outrage over viral video

New Delhi: In a disturbing incident, a video capturing the brutal beating of a 15-year-old Dalit boy, Deepraj Vanshkar, and his grandmother, Kusum Vanshkar, by officers at the Katni Government Railway Police (GRP) station has surfaced online.

The video, which has gone viral across social media platforms, shows the harrowing moment where the GRP station in-charge, identified as Aruna Vahne, along with other police personnel, subjected the duo to severe physical assault.

Truly terrible video of GRP Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni brutalising a woman and her grandson in a theft investigation. SHO Aruna Vahane visible in the video participating in the merciless beating. ZERO action against these monsters so far. pic.twitter.com/YmeeILqjof — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 28, 2024

The incident reportedly occurred under the suspicion of theft, though details regarding the basis of this suspicion remain unclear.

Both the victims hail from a Dalit community in the Zara Tikuria area under Katni GRP police jurisdiction.

The family was brought in for questioning on theft charges, leading to what appears to be unprovoked violence.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari condemned the act, highlighting the systemic oppression faced by Dalits under the current BJP government.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh questioned the lack of immediate action against the officers involved, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability.

Social media platforms were flooded with demands for justice, with many users questioning the silence of mainstream media on issues concerning Dalit oppression.

Following the incident, a complaint has been lodged with the Katni Superintendent of Police.

Acknowledging the incident, the police administration promised an internal inquiry.

The shocking incidence came a day after the bodies of two Dalit girls were found hanging in an orchard in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad.

There is alreay a widespread outrage across the country over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.