Katra admin orders vacation of commercial establishments from vulnerable zones

Katra/Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) The pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills remained suspended for the sixth day on Sunday owing to inclement weather, even as a senior government official ordered immediate vacation of commercial establishments including hotels in the vulnerable zones for the safety of the pilgrims, officials said.

The yatra to the revered shrine was suspended on August 26, a couple of hours before a major landslide triggered by heavy rains hit the old route, resulting in the death of 34 pilgrims and injuries to 20 others.

Torrential rains have continued in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine, since early this morning, prompting authorities to inform pilgrims about the suspension of the yatra for the sixth consecutive day.

In an order, Katra Sub-Division Magistrate (SDM) Piyush Dhotra ordered the vacation of all commercial establishments, including hotels and dharamshals from Balini bridge to Darshani Deodi and from Balini bridge to Asia Chowk in the vulnerable zones for the safety and security of the pilgrims.

"Heavy rains and inclement weather conditions have resulted in massive landslides in the Katra sub-division in recent days, especially near Balini bridge and near Shan temple at Kadmal besides the sinking of roads at a few spots, making a number of places vulnerable to future landslides and damages.

"This has the potential to endanger human lives (and) keeping in view the number of pilgrims visiting Katra town for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra it is imperative to assess the safety of the structures of the commercial establishments located in Katra for the overall safety and security of the pilgrims," the order read.

In view of the recent incidents, the SDM said all the commercial establishments located on the hill from Asia Chowk to Balini bridge and from Balini bridge to Darshani Deodi have become vulnerable and their continued operation poses a risk to public safety and security in view of the prevailing situation.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, I hereby order the vacation of all commercial establishments located on the stretch from Asia Chowk to Balini bridge and from Balini bridge to Darshani Deodi with immediate effect, till these establishments obtain safety certificate from the executive engineer, Public Works Department (Roads & Buildings), Katra," the SDM said.

He said any violation of the order shall invite strict punitive action under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.