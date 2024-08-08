Katra custodial death: SHO attached to district police lines Reasi

Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) The authorities on Thursday night removed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Katra police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district following the alleged death of a youth in custody, officials said. A 25-year-old man reportedly died by hanging inside the police station after being detained in Reasi district on Wednesday.

The death of Anmol Dogra, a resident of Mathyal village in Katra, sparked protests from his family, prompting Sub-Divisional Magistrate Piyush Dotra to order an inquiry.

"In the interest of administration, Inspector Nishant Gupta, SHO of Katra police station, is hereby attached to district police lines Reasi with immediate effect," said Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma in an order on Thursday night.

She said that Sub Inspector Rajat Sahani will assume the role of Incharge SHO of the Katra police station until further notice.

Dogra's father Puran Chand had earlier said that his son died in the custody of the Katra police station after being taken in for questioning regarding a case last week. He demanded a magisterial probe into the incident, questioning how his son managed to obtain a rope to hang himself in the lockup. PTI AB AS AS